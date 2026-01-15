The Buffalo Bills have been without defenders Ed Oliver and Damar Hamlin for several weeks due to their respective injuries. However, it appears that both could be on the verge of returning just in time for the Divisional Round matchup against the Denver Broncos in the NFL Playoffs.

Oliver and Hamlin are both considered questionable in the Bills' latest injury report. If cleared, this would be Oliver's first game since the Bills' 40-9 Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, and it would be Hamlin's first since Buffalo's 24-14 Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/mzZh2LBoln — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 15, 2026

Other notable names on the Bills' injury list are linebacker Terrel Bernard and running back Ty Johnson, who are both questionable as well. They, too, were at least limited in practice leading up to the playoff game against the Broncos. However, out of the four players, Damar Hamlin seems to be the most on track to return, as he was a full participant.

Ed Oliver, who is 28 years old, has only played in three games this season. In those contests, he managed to record 12 combined tackles (10 solo), three sacks, and a forced fumble. Had he not suffered a bicep injury, the seven-year veteran likely would have had another big year in Buffalo.

As for Hamlin, the 27-year-old safety has played in five games this campaign. However, he was more in a backup role this year, and only recorded a single tackle before being ruled out for several weeks with a pectoral injury. Look for the Bills to announce the official statuses of every player on the injury report in the coming days, as kickoff against the Broncos is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST.