The Denver Broncos rolled without Dre Greenlaw after the December win over the Green Bay Packers. Greenlaw continues to deal with his hamstring injury. But the Buffalo Bills look like they'll soon deal with him on the field.

Greenlaw shifted from limited to full practice participant per the Thursday NFL Injury report. But his prognosis is huge for what's become a lights out defense.

Denver ranks third in scoring defense but second against total yards. They've also allowed a combined 16 points after surrendering 34 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now they host Josh Allen and company — who are fresh off surviving Jacksonville in the AFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

Effect of Dre Greenlaw on Broncos defense

Denver presents a new version of the “Orange Crush” ahead of this postseason matchup.

Greenlaw is a big reason behind this unit's dominance.

He arrived via free agency following a stellar run with the San Francisco 49ers — including winning one NFC title there. Greenlaw flashed when called upon in the Rocky Mountains: Producing two eight-tackle games and grabbing a 27-yard interception against the Washington Commanders.

Greenlaw now suits up for a team with revenge likely on their minds ahead of this weekend's games.

Buffalo thrashed Denver one year ago at Highmark Stadium to open the postseason. That game became the Broncos playoff debut for Super Bowl winner Sean Payton plus the first postseason game for Bo Nix.

Now it's the Broncos featuring the better record and home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Denver will aim to use that to its advantage on Saturday afternoon. This time with the NFC champ Greenlaw on their side.