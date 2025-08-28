The Detroit Lions are counting down the days until the 2025 season begins on September 7 vs the Green Bay Packers. The Lions are once again expected to be a juggernaut in the NFC, especially now that they have star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson back and healthy after last year's devastating leg injury.

The Lions have recently been floated as a possible trade destination for Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, and recently, Hutchinson cast doubt on such a move happening but also previewed what that might look like for opponents if it were to come to fruition during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show w/ Kay Adams.

“Micah in a Lions uniform? Is that the rumor that's going around?” wondered Hutchinson. “It'd be great to play with him, don't get me wrong, but I think he's going to get his deal done.”

“It'd be a dangerous combo if we were together,” he added. “But I think he'll get his deal done.”

A potentially lethal duo

Parsons and Hutchinson would become the best pass rushing duo in the league if the Lions were to somehow swing a trade for the disgruntled Cowboys star.

The Lions weren't able to put a ton of pressure on Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during their playoff matchup last year, which Washington won in blowout fashion. A large part of the reason why was the absence of Hutchinson, who went out earlier in the year–coincidentally against the Cowboys–with a brutal leg injury.

However, with Hutchinson back in the lineup, Detroit should once again be a strong pass rushing team this year, and Parsons would only make that aspect of their game even more devastating for opponents.

Overall, Detroit figures to have one of the most balanced rosters in the NFL world, presenting a lethal attack on the offensive end while having some major playmakers on defense, including Hutchinson.

The Lions will kick off their 2025 season on the road against the Green Bay Packers in an early divisional test on September 7 at 4:25 PM ET from Lambeau Field.