Former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh offered a blunt assessment of his current relationship with the Detroit Lions during a recent appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

Suh, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro, was asked whether he has had any conversations with the Lions about potentially retiring with the franchise as he eyes Hall of Fame eligibility in 2028.

“There’s been no discussion,” Suh said. “I don’t know what the relationship is going to be like with that one in the future, but I know I’ve got a great relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles – which I spent an amazing year there – as well as the Tampa Bay Bucs, so ultimately, there’s a lot of teams out there that still love me.”

Drafted second overall by Detroit in 2010, Suh quickly established himself as one of the most dominant interior linemen in football. He won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, earned multiple All-Pro selections, and anchored a Lions defense that made two playoff appearances during his tenure.

After five seasons in Detroit, Suh signed a record-breaking deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2015. He later played for the Los Angeles Rams, helping them reach Super Bowl LIII, and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season. In 2022, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles midseason and helped them reach Super Bowl LVII, where they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ndamukong Suh says he’s open to talks but feels “no love” from Lions

Adams followed up, referencing Suh’s connection to current Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

“I feel like you’re close to Dan Campbell, right? You think the Lions don’t love you?” Adams asked.

“You’d have to ask them,” Suh responded. “I’ll leave it at this, I don’t necessarily feel the love.”

When asked if a potential reconciliation was possible, Suh said he remained open to dialogue but noted that it would take more than sentiment.

“I’d be open to a discussion but as you mentioned, I think you’re speaking of Barry Sanders and probably even Calvin Johnson from a perspective of having to really mend some fences… there has to be a discussion first and foremost before anything happens.”

Both Sanders and Johnson had strained post-retirement relationships with the Lions, but the organization has since taken steps to repair those ties. Whether a similar gesture will be extended to Suh remains to be seen.

With a career spanning over a decade, 71.5 sacks, 130 tackles for loss, and a Super Bowl title, Suh’s legacy is already firmly established. But a formal recognition in Detroit – where it all began – remains uncertain.