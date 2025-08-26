The Detroit Lions are hoping this is the year they will finally break through and win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Lions of course are coached by Dan Campbell, but did lose a key piece this offseason in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who chose to take his talents to the Windy City to become the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.

The Lions have many talented veterans on their roster but also have an intriguing rookie class, and recently, Campbell took to the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long to break down which rookie has caught his attention the most heading into next season.

“I'm probably the most intrigued right now with (Tate) Ratledge,” said Campbell. “Knowing where our O-Line is. Losing (Kevin) Zeitler and certainly losing (Frank) Ragnow that was a big one. So we had to replenish and there’s going to be a lot put on this kid. So he’s the one right now that I’ve got my eyes on. I’ve got them on all of them, but I am, this kid I’m intrigued and we’re going to need him to really step up.”

Ratledge was drafted to the Lions out of the University of Georgia, where he won multiple national championships with the Bulldogs.

Is this the year for the Lions?

Article Continues Below

The Detroit Lions have made playoff runs in each of the last two seasons, making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game in 2023 and bowing out in the divisional round last year vs the upstart Washington Commanders.

Last year, Detroit was very injured by the time the playoffs rolled around, so the hope is that they will be able to stay more healthy this year and make another run at the Super Bowl with Jared Goff leading the charge behind an upgraded offensive line, thanks in part to the addition of Ratledge.

The Lions will kick off their 2025 season on the road in a divisional matchup against the rival Green Bay Packers on September 7 at 4:25 PM ET from Lambeau Field.