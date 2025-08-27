The Detroit Lions continue to reshape their roster. The Lions are quietly making moves that could prove more important than they look at first glance. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team is signing veteran safety Daniel Thomas, a five-year contributor with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The signing comes on the same day the Lions finalized a trade that sent wide receiver Tim Patrick to Jacksonville, leaving Detroit with open roster spots to fill.

Thomas, a fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 2020, carved out his NFL career as one of Jacksonville’s most dependable special teams players. Durable and consistent, he appeared in 71 games over five seasons, playing at least 15 games in each of the past four years. At 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, he logged more than 1,100 special teams snaps in that span. This includes regular work as a gunner on punt coverage, one of the toughest assignments on the field.

His defensive opportunities were limited. However, Thomas’ reliability on special teams made him a valued piece in Jacksonville. That is, until the team opted to move in a different direction. He started four games in his first two years. But has not been used extensively on defense since 2021, tallying only 80 snaps across the last three seasons.

The Lions could have found a special teams ace!

For Detroit, the addition addresses one of the thinnest spots on the roster. After final roster cuts, the Lions kept only Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph as traditional safeties. It meant the Lions would have to lean on versatile defensive backs Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox to help cover depth. Rookie seventh-rounder Dan Jackson was lost for the season due to a training camp leg injury. Meanwhile, bubble players such as Erick Hallett, Loren Strickland, and Ian Kennelly were waived.

The Lions roster stood at 50 players after the Patrick trade. That gave general manager Brad Holmes the flexibility to begin filling holes ahead of the season. Thomas’ arrival strengthens Detroit’s special teams. It also adds a veteran presence to a secondary in transition.

For a team with playoff aspirations, moves like this one highlight Detroit’s commitment to building depth in all three phases of the game.