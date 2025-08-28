Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most disruptive players. But when he talks about Detroit’s new defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, it is clear the former linebacker has already left a strong impression on the Lions.

Appearing on Kay Adams’ show Up and Adams, Hutchinson described Sheppard as fiery and passionate, someone who commands respect in the locker room.

“He's intense,” Hutchinson said. “He may be a werewolf for all I know. But he's very fiery and very um very vocal. He'll let you know if something's on his mind.”

Sheppard, promoted after serving as Detroit’s linebackers coach, has wasted little time shaping the defense to fit his players. Veterans Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell have noted the freedom he gives them to adjust pressures. Quarterback Jared Goff said the unit’s communication has been one of the most impressive aspects of camp.

Aidan Hutchinson could have an MVP season for the Lions

That growth was on display during recent joint practices with the Miami Dolphins, where Hutchinson repeatedly collapsed the pocket and anchored a defense that forced turnovers and disrupted drives. Cornerback DJ Reed went as far as calling Hutchinson “one of one” and compared him to Nick Bosa for his blend of strength, technique, and explosiveness.

Hutchinson, who is coming off a season-ending leg injury last year, said he feels stronger than ever.

“I feel like I’m in a really good spot right now and I’m just trying to carry all this momentum into week one and stay hot throughout the whole season,” said Hutchinson.

With Sheppard’s leadership and Hutchinson back at full strength, expectations for Detroit’s defense are soaring. The Lions open the season on the road against Green Bay, and Hutchinson said the standard is clear.

“We’re going to stay healthy and we’re going to dominate. That’s the standard,” Hutchinson said.