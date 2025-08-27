The Detroit Lions believe rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa is ready for an early role in their offense, and the decision to trade veteran wideout Tim Patrick only underscores Detroit's confidence.

Detroit dealt Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. Patrick, who played 16 games last season with 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns, had carved out a role as a physical blocker and steady target. But his quiet summer and the emergence of TeSlaa left the Lions with little hesitation in moving forward.

TeSlaa, a third-round pick out of Arkansas, has been one of Detroit’s standout performers in training camp and the preseason. The 6-foot-4 receiver impressed teammates, coaches, and analysts with his ability to make contested catches and contribute as a willing blocker. Former Super Bowl champion Chris Long even praised TeSlaa’s energy and toughness, pointing to his effort on plays when he is not the primary target.

Isaac TeSlaa is ready to roar with the Lions!

Article Continues Below

Lions coach Dan Campbell has repeatedly stressed how far along TeSlaa is compared with most rookies. After the preseason finale, Campbell noted that the young receiver will face growing pains but said his development puts him in the upper echelon of first-year players.

“If you took most receivers, he’d be in the upper echelon of those, as far as development. It’s pretty good. It’s not easy to develop as a receiver in this league and be ready to go, and I think there’s a place for him to help us early in this season,” Campbell said after the final preseason game.

The trade leaves Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as the primary receivers. After that, it's TeSlaa and Kalif Raymond competing for the third spot. TeSlaa strengthened his case with 10 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the preseason. He showcased the ability to stretch the field and finish in the red zone.

Patrick, who turns 32 this fall, now joins a crowded Jacksonville receiving group. For the Lions, his departure signals a clear belief in TeSlaa’s mix of size, skill, and work ethic. They hope it translates quickly into meaningful snaps.