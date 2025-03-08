The Detroit Lions are jumping ahead with making free agency decisions ahead of the league's legal tampering period. Their Saturday decision involves an injury-riddled pass rusher, but one the Lions are clearly confident in.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport is returning to the Motor City on a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“After injuries robbed him of most of last year, Detroit takes another shot to run it back,” Rapoport shared on X.

The NFL insider adds that Davenport's deal will be worth $4.75 million. Davenport will return to the NFC North champions who will be fueled by last season's playoff disappointment. Detroit fell in the NFC Divisional playoff round to the Washington Commanders after putting together a 15-2 campaign.

Davenport never played in that contest. The Lions ruled out Davenport on Sept. 23 with a season-ending injury.

Lions pass rusher will aim to regain past form

Davenport will be 29 by next football season. He's one of the veterans in the Lions' pass rush room. But he'll also attempt to regain his past form before his arrival to Detroit.

The 6-foot-6 Davenport delivered nine sacks not long ago. That output came in the 2021 season while with the New Orleans Saints. He also tallied a career-best 39 total tackles, 23 solo stops, and snatched nine tackles for a loss.

He began his career in New Orleans, coming to the Saints as the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Davenport emerged as a rare first round talent out of Texas-San Antonio. Davenport ended up grabbing 21.5 career sacks in New Orleans. But his sack production dipped to 0.5 in 2022 — his finals season with the Saints.

Davenport eventually landed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. He collected just two sacks while finishing with only seven tackles. Davenport managed to play in four total games but started in just three.

He sustained groin and elbow ailments in 2024 — the latter injury an arm fracture. He squeaked out 0.5 sacks for the Lions. Now he'll rejoin Aidan Hutchinson and company for one more season.