Apr 25, 2025 at 11:51 AM ET

The Detroit Lions are in villain mode right now. Lions GM Brad Holmes has dominated the NFL Draft ever since joining the team back in 2021. Detroit is ready to add some talented players in the remainder of the draft after adding Tyleik Williams on Thursday night. The Lions just locked up a few of their young playmakers on Friday.

The Lions have exercised the fifth-year options for both Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Neither of these moves are a big surprise.

Aidan Hutchinson is the heart and soul of Detroit's defense.

Hutchinson had a transformative effect on the franchise. He immediately made his presence known, logging 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three interceptions during his rookie season. He was on pace for winning Defensive Player of the Year before suffering a season-ending injury in 2024.

Hutch is guaranteed to get a huge contract extension with the Lions at some point over the next year. The fifth-year option will add another year onto that extension, helping keep Detroit's salary cap in good shape in the short term.

The situation is much less clear with Jameson Williams.

Lions exercise fifth-year option on Jameson Williams amid swirling trade rumors

The Lions also chose to exercise the fifth-year option on Williams' rookie contract.

Williams had a breakout season in 2024. He hauled in 58 receptions for 1,001 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. Williams finally had the impact that Detroit hoped they would get from him when they traded up for him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The news comes shortly after trade rumors have swirled surrounding Williams over the past week. There was plenty of speculation that Detroit would consider trading Williams during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The situation prompted Williams to post a cryptic message on social media, seemingly addressing the trade rumors.

“Loyalty b4 any n everything,” Williams posted. “STAY SUCKA FREE.”

But don't worry, Lions fans! It appears that there is no validity to these trade rumors.

Lions GM Brad Holmes squashed the trade rumors during his press conference follow the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Holmes responded to a reporter's comment about the rumors with a simple message.

“No, that's something that we have never entertained,” Holmes declared on Thursday night.

It is great to hear that Williams can continue his bright future with the Lions.