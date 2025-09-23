The Detroit Lions won on Monday Night Football in Week 3 over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. David Montgomery led the way on offense for the Lions. On defense, Aidan Hutchinson had some big players as his defense recorded seven sacks on the night. It would come as no surprise to see these players in a good mood following the win.

Hutchinson spoke with the media after the win on Monday. At some point, Montgomery joined the press conference, sitting amongst the reporters. One reporter took advantage of this, asking Hutchinson to explain Montgomery's impact on the game. This resulted in quite a hilarious moment, and a sincere answer from the former No. 2 overall pick.

“He won us that game today.” Hilarious moment between David Montgomery and Aidan Hutchinson in the postgame presser pic.twitter.com/ohhrCFH8uf — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“David, he deserves it all. He works his a** off. No one deserves it more than David with what he did today… He's a baller, man. He won us that game today, he was a big reason why we won,” the Lions star said, via Nolan Bianchi with of The Detroit News.

Lions' David Montgomery dominates Ravens on the ground

The Lions had an overall easy time running the ball on Monday Night. More than this, they had an easy time running the ball right up the middle on Baltimore. Detroit went for over 220 yards rushing in their win over the Ravens on Monday.

Montgomery was not the bellcow during this game. However, he could not be stopped. He carried the ball just 12 times, but picked up 151 yards and two touchdowns. He broke off scoring runs of 72 and 31 yards in this game, with the latter giving the Lions the insurance points they needed to see this one out.

Montgomery has been a mainstay in this Detroit backfield since joining the team in 2023. In front of a national audience, he proved his caliber as a tough runner who fights for every inch of grass. His efforts certainly were a big reason for this win. And he will be relied upon more and more as the season goes along.