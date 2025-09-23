Ravens’ Derrick Henry apologizes to fans after fumble, loss to Lions

Derrick Henry apologized to the Baltimore Ravens' fanbase after his crucial error in the Baltimore Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Henry was off to a good start as he scored a touchdown that involved more than 20 yards in the first quarter. However, he was unable to keep up that level of play as he committed a critical fumble in the fourth quarter. The Lions recovered the ball as they controlled the momentum for the remainder of the matchup.

Henry reflected on the fumble after the game, per reporter Carita Parks. It marked his second fumble of the season, the first being against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, as he apologized to his team and fans and intends on fixing that part of his game moving forward.

“I'm at a loss for words,” Henry said. “It's not a good feeling. I'm going to keep working to get it fixed.”

Article Continues Below

A distraught Derrick Henry opens his presser with an apology to Flock nation. He says the fumbling is something he has to work on. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/y22zb3bDm2 — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) September 23, 2025

How Derrick Henry, Ravens played against Lions