Ravens’ Derrick Henry apologizes to fans after fumble, loss to Lions

Derrick Henry apologized to the Ravens' fanbase after his crucial fumble in the fourth quarter of the team's 38-30 loss to the Lions.

By

Richard Pereira

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Derrick Henry apologized to the Baltimore Ravens' fanbase after his crucial error in the Baltimore Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Henry was off to a good start as he scored a touchdown that involved more than 20 yards in the first quarter. However, he was unable to keep up that level of play as he committed a critical fumble in the fourth quarter. The Lions recovered the ball as they controlled the momentum for the remainder of the matchup.

Henry reflected on the fumble after the game, per reporter Carita Parks. It marked his second fumble of the season, the first being against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, as he apologized to his team and fans and intends on fixing that part of his game moving forward.

“I'm at a loss for words,” Henry said. “It's not a good feeling. I'm going to keep working to get it fixed.”

How Derrick Henry, Ravens played against Lions

Detroit Lions cornerback DJ. Reed (4) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) causing a fumble during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.
Peter Casey-Imagn Images.

Derrick Henry will have some self-reflecting to do after the Ravens fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss to the Lions.

Henry ended the night with 12 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown while catching a seven-yard pass. While it was a better showing than his quiet display in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, it won't be enough if the Ravens wish to compete for Super Bowl contention.

Lamar Jackson took a lot of physicality against the Lions' defense, taking seven sacks throughout the night. Despite this, he completed 21 passes out of 27 attempts for 288 yards and three touchdowns while rushing seven times for 35 yards.

Some players performed well due to Jackson's assertiveness on offense. Mark Andrews had his best performance of the year with six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Rashod Bateman came next with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, while Justice Hill provided three receptions for 45 yards.

The Ravens will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Detroit Lions cornerback DJ. Reed (4) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) causing a fumble during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.
Ravens RB Derrick Henry loses it on the bench after brutal fumble vs. Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.
Lions humiliate Lamar Jackson with record-tying featTristin McKinstry ·
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.
Ravens announce bonkers Lamar Jackson feat amid MNFJosh Davis ·
Jason Kelce Baltimore Ravens
Jason Kelce shows off his band skills at Ravens-Lions gameAutumn Hawkins ·
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53)and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.
Fans in shambles after MNF loss drops Ravens to 1-2Paolo Mariano ·
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.
Ravens’ Derrick Henry passes Emmitt Smith, Chris Johnson on all-time NFL listRichard Pereira ·
Richard Pereira joined ClutchPoints in January 2025 as an Associate Editor. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston.

