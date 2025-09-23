Ravens’ Derrick Henry apologizes to fans after fumble, loss to Lions

Derrick Henry apologized to the Baltimore Ravens' fanbase after his crucial error in the Baltimore Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
Henry was off to a good start as he scored a touchdown that involved more than 20 yards in the first quarter. However, he was unable to keep up that level of play as he committed a critical fumble in the fourth quarter. The Lions recovered the ball as they controlled the momentum for the remainder of the matchup.
Henry reflected on the fumble after the game, per reporter Carita Parks. It marked his second fumble of the season, the first being against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, as he apologized to his team and fans and intends on fixing that part of his game moving forward.
“I'm at a loss for words,” Henry said. “It's not a good feeling. I'm going to keep working to get it fixed.”
A distraught Derrick Henry opens his presser with an apology to Flock nation. He says the fumbling is something he has to work on. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/y22zb3bDm2
How Derrick Henry, Ravens played against Lions
Henry ended the night with 12 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown while catching a seven-yard pass. While it was a better showing than his quiet display in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, it won't be enough if the Ravens wish to compete for Super Bowl contention.
Lamar Jackson took a lot of physicality against the Lions' defense, taking seven sacks throughout the night. Despite this, he completed 21 passes out of 27 attempts for 288 yards and three touchdowns while rushing seven times for 35 yards.
Some players performed well due to Jackson's assertiveness on offense. Mark Andrews had his best performance of the year with six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Rashod Bateman came next with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, while Justice Hill provided three receptions for 45 yards.
The Ravens will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.