There are not many regular-season games that take place prior to Thanksgiving that usually have a major impact on how the season will play out. Sunday night's game between the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles is an exception to that line of thinking.

The Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions and they are in first place in the NFC East with a 7-2 record. The Lions have had a few struggles to this point in the season and have a 6-3 record. They are tied for first place in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears and they are coming off their most explosive offensive performance of the season as they rolled to a 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders.

That game was significant to the Lions because they were eliminated from last year's postseason in the divisional playoff round by the Commanders. It also marked a change in their play calling as head coach Dan Campbell took over those chores from offensive coordinator John Morton.

A strong argument can be made that the Eagles and Lions are the two best teams in the NFC. The Lions were the No. 1 seed in last season's NFC playoff structure and they want to show that they will not let a similar fate stop them again.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

The Eagles have won three games in a row but their offense struggled badly in their 10-7 triumph over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. They will have to play much more effectively against the ravenous Lions.

Lions QB Jared Goff will throw for 250-plus yards and 2 TDs

The Lions have some offensive momentum following their 546-yard effort against the Commanders. Campbell's team has the firepower to have a very effective game even though they are on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Lions should have the hungrier team. They were stopped prematurely in last year's playoffs after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff structure with a 15-2 record, and this team has already had a couple of bumps in the road.

Goff has had another excellent season but he may still be a bit underrated among top NFL quarterbacks. He has completed 202 of 273 passes for 2,235 yards with 20 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions.

He has a great working relationship with wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. St. Brown is a dominant receiver who will outfight defenders for the ball. He has already caught 64 passes for 693 yards and 8 touchdowns. Williams is a big-play maker who has caught 27-474-4. Tight end Sam LaPorta is an excellent 3rd down weapon and a dangerous red zone target.

Goff and the Lions will get the best of Philadelphia's secondary in this matchup.

Article Continues Below

Jalen Hurts will struggle against Lions defense

The Eagles have been winning, but their offense has been struggling recently. They were basically stopped in their tracks in the win over the Packers until Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith with a 36-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. The Eagles offense did little both before and after that scoring play.

Hurts has thrown for 1,860 yards with a 16-1 TD interception ratio, and that yardage total does not compare with the other leading passers in the NFL. Saquon Barkley dominated the running game a year ago, but he has just 579 yards and 4 TDs this season. The lack of a running game this season is a huge issue for the Eagles.

Smith and A.J. Brown have not been the big-play makers they were in the past. Smith has caught 48 passes for 657 yards and 3 TDs, while Brown has has caught 31-408-3 and he is not happy with the direction of the team's offense.

Hutchinson will make his presence felt for Lions with 2.0 sacks

While the Eagles have been struggling on offense, the Lions can't expect them to play a conservative game. Hurts and his teammates will attempt to turn it around and try to match what Goff & Co. can do when the Lions have the ball.

The Lions are going to count on edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to make sure that the Eagles don't get untracked. Hutchinson leads the Lions with 7.0 sacks and he has an array of moves that could allow him to make crucial plays when the game is on the line.

Hutchinson will get plenty of support from Jack Campbell (team-leading 76 tackles) and Brian Branch (46 tackles and 2.5 sacks), but the team's top pass rusher will need to put consistent pressure on Hurts.