Last December, Detroit Lions DT Alim McNeill suffered a serious knee injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills. Ultimately, he tore his ACL and was out for the rest of the season. Afterward, he took part in a grueling rehab process in the off-season.

On Wednesday, he returned to the Lions' practice facility and participated in the day's activities. Altogether, McNeill didn't see his rehab as a drag or depressing; he maintained a positive outlook, according to 97.1 The Ticket.

“Dark days for what? I play for the Lions, I’m training, and I don’t have to pay for this training. … I knew I was coming back to the field.”

It remains to be seen when McNeill will be expected to play again. Before Wednesday, the Lions engaged in a 21-day evaluation to assess whether McNeill was cleared to practice. While his return date is unknown, there is speculation that he could find himself back in action come Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Currently, the Lions have a record of 3-1 to start the season. Before his injury, McNeill recorded 25 total tackles (17 solo), seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble. Throughout, he played a total of 14 games.

Alim McNeill brings added depth to the Lions' defense.

Undoubtedly, McNeill is one explosive interior defender. Essentially, he is the type of player who can disrupt passes and runs, especially in the backfield.

Additionally, McNeill can utilize his agility and strength to create opportunities for his teammates, making it difficult for the opposing quarterback.

Also, McNeill draws a lot of double teams, which allows the other Lions defensive linemen to take others on one-on-one. Upon his return, McNeill will gradually get back to form, and the hope is for him to be his usual explosive self by the time the playoffs arrive.