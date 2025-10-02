Amon-Ra St. Brown had some high remarks to share about Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Morton recently made some comments about St. Brown, calling the star receiver the “best I've been around.” Morton has spent time in the NFL since the mid-1990s as a player and coach, getting the opportunity of directly learning from star players.

St. Brown referred to this during Thursday's press conference, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. He named NFL legends Jerry Rice and Tim Brown as two stars Morton coached in his career, showing the significance of his statement.

“He shows the tape of Jerry Rice, Tim Brown, all the dudes that he's been around. So he's seen a lot of ball. To have him say that means a lot, just because of the amount of football that he's coached, the amount of guys has been around. For me, it's nice to get things like that. But I gotta keep doing it every day, keep proving it each and every week. I feel like I have guys around me on this team that push me, coaches that push me. So I'm just grateful to be in this position,” St. Brown said.

What lies ahead for Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown was happy to hear about John Morton's praises about his talent as a wide receiver. Knowing that he's in line with some of the best to ever play the game, it's clear that he will look to keep up that level of play.

St. Brown has been potent with his offensive skillset to start the 2025 season. Four games in, he made 27 catches for 307 yards and six touchdowns. He had 12 scores last year, emphasizing his remarkable pace as a constant threat in Detroit's offense.

The Lions will continue preparation for their Week 5 matchup against the Bengals. The contest will take place on Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET.