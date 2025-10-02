After a string of lackluster campaigns, the Detroit Lions have become a strong contender in the NFC in recent years. It's undeniable that quarterback Jared Goff has been the driving force behind the steady ascent.

Last season, the Lions topped the NFC with a 15-2 record, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best in the league. While they got upset in the divisional round of the playoffs after running into the Washington Commanders, they showed how dangerous they can be with Goff at the peak of his career.

The 30-year-old signal-caller is in his fifth year in Detroit. He will play in his 70th game with the Lions when they go up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. For Goff, it's a reminder of how much he has embraced Motor City.

“I've certainly become a Lion now in my career. When I look back on it, it's going to be majority Lions, and hopefully a lot more majority as we go on. But yeah, it's been a fun journey here. It's been fun to grow into and be part of the city, and now, I guess, flip the scale on that way. It's cool,” said Goff in a video shared by WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli.

Jared Goff played 69 games for the Rams. Sunday will be his 70th game with the Lions. "I've certainly become a Lion now in my career. When I look back on it, it's going to be majority Lions, and hopefully a lot more majority," he said Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/qZeSku0gDK — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 1, 2025

Article Continues Below

Goff spent his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, playing 69 games, before he was traded to the Lions in 2021, along with draft picks, in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Detroit missed the playoffs in Goff's first two years before making back-to-back appearances for the first time since 1994 and 1995.

The Lions will look to improve to 4-1 against the Bengals. In their rout of the Cleveland Browns, 34-10, in Week 4, Goff passed for 168 yards and two touchdowns. While they got the victory, the four-time Pro Bowler stressed that their offense “can be so much better.”

With him at the forefront, it won't be difficult.