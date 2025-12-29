The Detroit Lions delivered their fans the opposite of a Christmas miracle in Week 17. Detroit melted down against Minnesota, losing 23-10 in a game where the offense simply couldn't move the ball. To make matters worse, Detroit could be without one of their top offensive playmakers during the final game of the regular season.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is considered day-to-day with a knee injury, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Now St. Brown's availability for Week 18 against the Bears is in question.

Amon-Ra originally reported some knee irritation following Detroit's Week 16 loss against Pittsburgh. He was able to play against the Vikings, but limped off the field late in the game after seemingly reaggravating that same injury.

If St. Brown does not play in Week 18, he will still have had another incredible season. The fifth-year receiver has 106 receptions for 1,262 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. That gives him four consecutive seasons with 100+ receptions and 1,200+ receiving yards.

It will be fascinating to see how Detroit decides to play this situation with St. Brown's health. The veteran wide receiver is one of the most important players on the team and is rarely hurt. In fact, he's played through some gnarly injuries on more than one occasion.

However, the Lions have already been eliminated from playoff contention. That gives Detroit nothing but pride (pun intended) to play for in Week 18.

St. Brown himself has absolutely nothing to prove after five excellent seasons in the NFL. As a result, it is easy to imagine the Lions sitting St. Brown on Sunday to eliminate the possibility that he reaggravates his injury just before the offseason.

Lions fans should keep their eyes on the practice report throughout the week before Sunday's game. It could provide more clues about St. Brown's status against the Bears.

Detroit would likely lean more on Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and perhaps Isaac TeSlaa if St. Brown cannot go in Week 18.

Lions at Bears kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.