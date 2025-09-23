The Detroit Lions employed a well-balanced attack to hack out the victory against the Baltimore Ravens, 38-30, at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday and improve to 2-1.

With their offense humming, the Lions outscored the Ravens, 17-9, in the fourth quarter, highlighted by David Montgomery's 31-yard rush in the closing minutes to seal the win.

The score was tied at 14 at halftime, but the momentum swung on Detroit's side in the very first play of the fourth quarter after a big play from Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. Facing a fourth-and-1, St. Brown took the ball for what looked like a sweep. He, however, pitched it to Gibbs for a four-yard touchdown.

It was an unexpected tactic from the Lions, and the 25-year-old Brown was all for it.

“I feel like, for me, just my heart kind of gets leveled. I'm not too high. I'm not too low. I'm in the flow of the game. I stay neutral,” said Gibbs in the postgame interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt.

“I knew what the play was. I'm like, ‘Okay, this is the play.' I think the play call was perfect. We got the route that we wanted. Everything worked out.”

He also shared a behind-the-scenes story about the play with Gibbs, revealing that it has been in the Lions' back pocket for a while now.

“The plan with Gibbs, we've been working on that for over a year. Funny story, Gibbs, in the meeting room this week, he goes, ‘We have that planned every week and we never call it.' I said, ‘Just because you said that, we're calling it this week.' And sure enough, we called it,” added the two-time All-Pro First Team member.

"I'm not too high. I'm not too low. I'm in the flow of the game." Amon-Ra St. Brown talks through his 4th & 1 TD pitch to Jahmyr Gibbs 😤 pic.twitter.com/B0N2nNliz0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 23, 2025

St. Brown had a wild remark after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter, which evened the count at 21 heading into the final frame. He tallied seven receptions for 77 yards.

Gibbs, meanwhile, rushed for two scores in 22 carries and 67 yards.

The Lions will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.