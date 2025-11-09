On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions hit the field on the road for a game against the Washington Commanders. The Lions were looking to bounce back after last week's home loss to the Minnesota Vikings in puzzling fashion.

Fans were quick to notice early that there was a change for the playcalling duties on the Lions' sideline.

“#Lions HC Dan Campbell has a play sheet and is doing the talking into the headset in between plays. Lots of indications of a disconnect between OC John Morton and the players and coaches. Campbell appears to have taken over offensive play calling, which he indicated was possible,” reported NFL insider Mike Garafolo on X, formerly Twitter.

Garofolo also referred to a quote from earlier this week from Campbell.

“I've got a million ideas. And I believe it’s going to work this week. And if it doesn’t, then I’ve got another idea. I’ve got plenty. We’ll get this thing going,” said Campbell.

Meanwhile, the Lions got off to a 7-0 start early in this game, so the early returns were good, to say the least.

Article Continues Below

However, NFL insider Dave Birkett shed doubt on just how responsible Campbell was for the playcalling.

“Yes, Dan Campbell has a play sheet (& reading glasses to read it). He also had a play sheet last wk. Not sure how much play calling he's doing,” he reported.

Whatever the case, Lions fans just want the offense to recapture the same magic it had last year under Ben Johnson, now the head coach of the Chicago Bears. While it has shown up in flashes this year, the Lions have gotten off to a tepid 5-3 start the first half of the season, not quite what they were looking for on the heels of last year's 15-win campaign.

The Lions will next hit the field next week vs the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.