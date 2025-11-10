The Detroit Lions left Landover with a 44–22 win and one significant concern. Cornerback Terrion Arnold was ruled out with a concussion during the first half against the Washington Commanders, the team’s account announced on X, formerly Twitter. He did not return and will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Detroit handled business anyway. Jared Goff carved up Washington with a clean 25-of-33, 320-yard, three-touchdown line while avoiding turnovers. Jameson Williams turned seven targets into six catches for 119 yards and a score, and Amon-Ra St. Brown added a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs looked electric all afternoon, ripping 142 rushing yards on 15 carries with touchdown runs of 13 and 43 yards, plus a receiving TD to open the scoring via the ESPN Box Score. Detroit scored in every quarter and never let the game breathe.

Terrion Arnold’s exit casts a shadow over a defense already navigating injuries in the secondary. Detroit mixed coverages and generated enough pressure to keep Marcus Mariota from mounting a rally, but the cornerback depth will be tested on a short runway. Rock Ya-Sin and the rest of the rotation closed it out after halftime; local reports noted Arnold’s concussion status postgame as the Lions shifted focus to Week 11.

Washington had a few moments, Marcus Mariota went 16-of-22 for 213 yards with two touchdowns, but Detroit’s offense kept stacking drives. The Lions finished with 226 rushing yards, didn’t cough up the ball, and moved the chains with ease as Jake Bates tacked on field goals to keep the scoreboard tilted. When Detroit plays on schedule like this, the game feels simple.

The immediate question is how long Terrion Arnold might be out? Concussions follow the league’s step-based return protocol, and timelines vary. Given Detroit’s upcoming stretch, any absence is magnified, especially with opponents eyeing vertical shots if Arnold sits.

Still, this win offered a workable blueprint, rush discipline up front, safety help on the perimeter, and a ball-control offense that forces opponents into chase mode. If the Lions replicate that script, they can buy their young cornerback time to clear protocol without rushing him back.

For now, Detroit flies home 6–3 with a statement road victory and a hope that a key defender clears protocol quickly.