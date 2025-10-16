After roaring to a franchise‑best 15–2 record in 2024, the Detroit Lions entered this season with lofty expectations to rule the NFC North anew and push deeper into the playoffs.

Topping last year's record, however, is already out of reach as the Lions have already lost two games, including their 30-17 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It snapped Detroit's four-game winning streak.

Following the defeat, and perhaps looking to shore up their secondary, the Lions signed Jammie Robinson to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Curiously, Robinson was with the Chiefs' practice squad before he was acquired by Detroit.

The 24-year-old safety could earn minutes right away, as the Lions' secondary is currently depleted. Brian Branch has been suspended for one game for his altercation with the Chiefs, while Terrion Arnold, Avonte Maddox, and Khalil Dorsey are out with injuries.

Robinson is still looking for a home in the NFL. He spent his first two seasons with the Carolina Panthers after being drafted in the fifth round in 2023. He was claimed off the waivers by the Arizona Cardinals in December but didn't make the final roster in the offseason. In August, Kansas City signed him to its practice squad.

While the Lions are on the right track with a 4-2 record after six weeks, coach Dan Campbell would be the first to admit that they could play a lot better. Infusing the secondary with youthful energy could help them gain more rhythm.

Equaling last season's 14-win total is still plausible, but that would mean sweeping their remaining assignments.