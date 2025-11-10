The Detroit Lions took home a big 44-22 Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders to advance to a 6-3 record on the season. It was a strong performance from Jared Goff, as his play put him in the same category as legendary quarterbacks Dan Marino and Drew Brees.

Goff, who is 31 years old, ended Sunday's contest with 320 passing yards. It marks the 44th time in his career that he's thrown for 300 yards or more in a single game. The Lions' quarterback is now tied with Marino and Brees for the third-most 300-yard games in NFL history.

“Lions QB Jared Goff has produced his 44th-career 300-yard game. This ties Dan Marino and Drew Brees for the 3rd-most 300-yard games any NFL QB has produced through 10-career seasons.”

Goff also threw three touchdown scores while completing 75.7% of his pass attempts. The Commanders' defense had no answers for Jared Goff and the Lions offense, as Detroit took an early lead and never looked back.

Dan Marino was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2005. Meanwhile, Drew Brees has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame. However, many believe he is a strong candidate for the 2026 HOF class. Either way, Jared Goff has managed to accomplish a feat that only the elite quarterbacks in NFL history have completed.

With eight games remaining in the regular season, and who knows how many years remaining in his career, Goff has a legitimate chance to leave Marino and Brees in the dust when it comes to 300-yard games. Especially considering how potent the Lions offense is right now.

It's safe to say that the four-time Pro Bowler is playing incredibly well right now. He's been efficient throughout the 2025-26 campaign, as he's recorded 2,235 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while owning a 73.9% completion percentage under center for the Lions.

Jared Goff will have a chance to throw for 300 yards or more again in Week 11 when the Lions take on the Philadelphia Eagles. That should be a fun matchup, as Philly is in first place in the NFC East.