The Detroit Lions are clearly one of the most talented teams in the NFL. Head coach Dan Campbell has built a team that is hard hitting on defense and can attack with explosiveness on offense.

Lions WR Jameson Williams says he's receptive and "all ears" to taking advice from legends such as Keyshawn Johnson. "I'm looking forward to maybe talking to him one day or chopping it up with him," Williams said.

They were a dominating 15-2 during the regular season last year. While the Lions have not been as efficient this season and they take a 5-3 record into their Week 10 game with the Washington Commanders, there is little doubt that quarterback Jared Goff, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams along with tight end Sam LaPorta can light up the scoreboard at any time.

Williams did not get off to a great start this year and he felt that he was not getting the ball enough earlier in the season. Going into their Week 10 game against the Commanders, Williams has caught just 21 passes for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns. He made his feelings public at one point, and former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Keyshawn Johnson advised Williams not to complain.

At first it sounded like Johnson was criticizing Williams for making his feelings public, but he explained that he knew Campbell and offensive coordinator John Morton were not going to ignore Williams. “I know Dan Campbell because I played with him,” Johnson said. “I know John Morton going back to my USC days. They are going to get you the ball.”

Williams looks forward to talking with Johnson

Once Williams heard Johnson's explanation, he said that he looks forward to sitting down with the analyst and conversing about his role in the offense. It seemed like Williams understood that Johnson had respect for his talent and that he would be playing an important role for the Lions the rest of the season. “I’m looking forward to maybe talking to him one day or chopping it up with him,” Williams said.

Goff appears to be in top form this season for the Lions as he has completed 177 of 240 passes for 1,915 yards with 17 TD passes and just 3 interceptions. St. Brown has caught a team-leading 59-635-7, while LaPorta has caught 35-436-3.