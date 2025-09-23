The Detroit Lions needed a spark during a tense Monday Night Football battle against the Baltimore Ravens, and running back David Montgomery delivered in spectacular fashion. His 72-yard run in the third quarter turned the tide in a game knotted at 21-21.

The electrifying moment unfolded with 2:53 left in the third on a second-and-10. Montgomery took a handoff, found a crease thanks to the offensive line, and exploded through contact. After breaking free from multiple tacklers, he accelerated into the open field, racing deep into Ravens defense territory before being tracked down at the 13-yard line by cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

DAVID MONTGOMERY EXPLODES FOR 72 YARDS 🔥pic.twitter.com/keuJGIAPCJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Though Montgomery was held to just 10 yards on his other 21 carries, that single run highlighted the unpredictable impact of the Lions' ground game. It also exposed vulnerabilities in a Ravens defense that had struggled with big plays earlier in the season.

The run helped set up a trick-play touchdown early in the fourth quarter, where Amon-Ra St. Brown handed off to Jahmyr Gibbs for the score. That made it 28-21 in favor of the Lions. The Ravens later added a field goal to cut the deficit to 28-24, but the Lions held firm down the stretch. The offense continued to lean on the ground game to chew clock and control tempo, using a balanced mix of inside runs and short passes to secure key first downs. The defense, meanwhile, tightened up in the final minutes, forcing Baltimore into low-percentage plays and protecting the lead.

It was Montgomery’s first touchdown of the season and his longest run of 2025. Plays like this remind everyone why he remains a key piece in Detroit’s evolving offense.

This explosive Monday Night Football moment may go down as a defining play for the Lions early in the season. With 8:31 left in regulation and holding a 28-24 lead, the Lions got the ball back after Aidan Hutchinson forced a fumble on Derrick Henry. Now deep in Ravens defense territory, the Lions have a chance to extend its lead and close out a statement win on the road.