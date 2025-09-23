The star rushing duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery made unique NFL history in the Detroit Lions' matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Gibbs and Montgomery have their special knack of sharing plenty of snaps in the Lions' run game, scoring many touchdowns in the last few seasons. In this game, that much was the same as they reached the end zone in the first half.

This marked the 11th time that Gibbs and Montgomery scored touchdowns in the same game for the Lions. They ended up making NFL history, setting a new record in the process, per the team's PR account.

This is the 11th game in which @Lions RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and @MontgomerDavid have both rushed for TDs. This establishes a new @NFL record for the most games in which each member of an RB duo have rushed for TDs.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/eqkDiKIsts — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 23, 2025

How Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions played in 1st half against Ravens

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have the Lions' best highlights in the first half, as the team is even with the Ravens at 14 apiece at halftime.

Gibbs has 11 of the squad's 21 carries, rushing for 19 yards and a touchdown. As for Montgomery, he has seven carries for 31 yards and a score.

Coming off a huge game against the Chicago Bears, Jared Goff continues to be accurate with his passing. He completed 14 passes out of 17 attempts for 135 yards while attempting three rushes for seven yards.

Gibbs has been active with catching passes from Goff, having 29 yards in the air from four receptions, while Montgomery caught a 13-yard pass. Jameson Williams leads the receiving room with two catches for 43 yards and Amon-Ra St. Brown has four receptions for 22 yards. Meanwhile, Sam LaPorta provided two catches for 24 yards.

After this contest, the Lions will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.