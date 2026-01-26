After weeks and weeks of anticipation, Mike Kafka has decided on his next NFL team: the Detroit Lions.

Taking to social media to break down the news, NFL.com's Tom Pelissero revealed that, despite having multiple head coaching interviews and interest in offensive coordinator gigs around the league, Kafka has opted to take his talents to Detroit to spend a year learning under highly esteemed head coach Dan Campbell.

“Former Giants interim coach Mike Kafka is joining the Lions in a high-ranking offensive staff role, per sources,” Pelissero wrote. “Kafka, 38, has been a finalist for multiple head coaching jobs in recent years. Now, an opportunity to learn from one of the best with Dan Campbell in Detroit.”

Initially entering the NFL as a quarterback all the way back in 2010 as a fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kafka transitioned to coaching in 2016 after bouncing around the NFL for a half-decade, beginning his career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Northwestern. Kafka then joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and worked his way up their offensive ranks until 2021, when he was hired by the New York Giants as their offensive coordinator, assistant head coach, and eventually interim head coach, going 2-5 after replacing Brian Daboll midway through the season.

While fans don't know Kafka's new title just yet, it's safe to say he will be a popular name in the coaching search next winter, too, as coaches are often elevated by spending time with the Lions regardless of their role within the organization.