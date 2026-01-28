The Detroit Lions fell short of their own expectations in 2025. Detroit went 9-8 and missed the playoffs despite winning 15 games and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC last year. Now the pressure is on the Lions to improve the roster this offseason and capitalize on the final years of Jared Goff's prime.

The 2026 offseason will be incredibly important for Detroit. The Lions enter the offseason $16.72 million over the salary cap and with multiple pressing needs to address.

Young superstars like Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, and Brian Branch will soon need contract extensions of their own. Or they'll need to be replaced.

Either way, the Lions need to nail their draft picks in 2026 to help cement their future as an NFC superpower moving forward.

Can GM Brad Holmes put together another incredible draft class like he did in 2023? And which players should Lions fans keep an eye on throughout the spring?

Below we will explore a seven-round 2026 mock draft courtesy of the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 17: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Lions fans have been begging for an edge rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson for years now. So there is no doubt that this would be a popular pick in Detroit.

I think that Detroit's front office would be equally as pleased to land Faulk.

The Lions have been searching for a big, strong, power rusher who can help set an edge and collapse the pocket. That's a pretty good description of Faulk.

Faulk has great size at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds. He already has excellent run defense skills and has a great motor. He also boasts some nice positional versatility, which could come in handy on third downs.

This would be an A+ pick by the Lions.

Round 2, Pick 50: T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Detroit stays in the trenches, adding Tiernan in the middle of the second round.

The Lions need a succession plan in place for veteran left tackle Taylor Decker. He will turn 33 years old before the 2026 season and is only under contract through 2027.

Could Tiernan become Detroit's new left tackle of the future? Personally, I don't think so. But that doesn't make it a bad pick.

Tiernan is a technically-sound tackle prospect who excels at the finer points of playing the position. But I am worried that he isn't exactly a physical freak. That could make him vulnerable to being tossed around by the elite edge rushers in the NFL.

I can see the Lions adding Tiernan as an improvement at their left tackle depth over Giovanni Manu. Tiernan could also convert to guard if needed, which should make Lions fans feel better about this pick if it actually happens.

PFF lists tackle as a big need for Detroit, so I get the pick. But personally I don't know if I would be thrilled with this selection in real life.

Round 3, Pick 118: CB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Kilgore is a fascinating pick who could fill a big need for the Lions.

Detroit lost starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph to injuries during the 2025 season. Both players may need some time to ramp up to full health in 2026, which would put pressure on the team's depth. That makes adding someone like Kilgore smart for the Lions.

Lions fans can picture Kilgore as a Brian Branch type but with a larger athletic profile.

Kilgore can play both nickel cornerback and safety who is also a willing defender against the run.

Detroit has struggled with secondary injuries for multiple seasons in a row at this point. They can use all the depth they can get at corner and safety.

That alone makes this a great pick.

Round 5, Pick 155: C Logan Jones, Iowa

The Lions need to take a shot at a young center in the draft. Even if it is a prospect like Jones who does not project as an immediate starter.

Analyst Brandon Thorn called Jones “an athletic, center-only prospect” in a scouting report back in October.

Jones was a four-year starter at Iowa and has a lot of nice qualities for teams with a zone-heavy scheme. Detroit runs a little bit of everything, so I can see them making use of Jones in one way or another.

I think this is a good process pick, but nothing for fans to get too excited about.

Round 5, Pick 180: S Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU

Detroit goes back to the safety well with Nwokobia.

He is also a slot/safety hybrid who could immediately become a depth player on Detroit's defense.

If the Lions picked Nwokobia, I could see them deploying him mostly around the line of scrimmage. Scouts seem to question his recovery speed and long speed, which could make him a risky play in deep zone coverage. Plus the Lions have Kerby Joseph for playing center field anyways.

Ultimately, the Lions could simply take a volume approach at creating depth at safety. They could take a shot on him in the fifth round with the expectation that he may become a practice squad player. Or be cut entirely.

Having a strong performance at training camp would be huge for Nwokobia for that reason.

Round 6, Pick 187: EDGE TJ Guy, Michigan

Another Michigan edge rusher for the Lions.

Personally, I don't see Guy as much more than a rotational pass-rush specialist. His role in Detroit could be limited if he does not prove that he can become a solid run defender at the NFL level.

But the Lions could use some young, cheap pass rushers. So it is hard to hate on this pick too much.

Especially in the sixth round.

Round 6, Pick 204: TE Lake McRee, USC

Detroit's tight end position is a big question mark behind Ssam LaPorta.

LaPorta is coming off a significant injury himself, so it is smart for the Lions to add depth at the position.

McRee would be a risky pick because of his injury history. But it is a defensible move as long as the team's medical staff is okay with it.

McRee could offer solid depth as a traditional Y tight end who can do it all.

Round 6, Pick 222: QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State

The Lions do not have a long-term developmental quarterback behind Jared Goff.

The vision was that Hendon Hooker could be that guy, but it never worked out for him in Detroit. Perhaps it could be different with Payton.

Payton's best attribute is his rushing ability, which brings something different to the table. Perhaps Drew Petzing and Mike Kafka could come up with a good plan for Payton, should he ever be forced into action.

This is a solid use of a sixth-round pick.