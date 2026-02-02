The NFL continues to expand its global reach through the NFL International Series. Each year, the league plays multiple regular-season games in countries around the globe to expand its presence into new markets. Now the NFL has announced that it will return to one country that was added to slate during the 2025 season.

The league announced a return to Spain during the 2026 season on Monday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. There will be a multi-year partnership with the city of Madrid to host NFL games.

Games will be held at Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid CF.

In 2025 the NFL played its first ever international game in Spain. The NFL sent the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders to Madrid for the historic matchup on November 16th.

Clearly that game was viewed as a huge success, as it led to this new multi-year partnership.

“The 2025 NFL Madrid game at the Bernabéu was a pivotal moment for the sport in Spain, and we are delighted to confirm that we will return to play a regular season game in 2026 in a multi-year partnership with the City of Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid and Real Madrid C.F.,” NFL Spain Country Manager Rafa De Los Santos said in a statement. “This multi-year commitment to playing games in Madrid — a world-class global cultural and sporting destination — underlines our commitment to the market and enables us to continue to engage fans year-round and invest long-term in initiatives like NFL Flag and youth participation nationwide.”

Complete list of 2026 NFL international games following Madrid announcement

Here is a complete list of all confirmed international games for the 2026 NFL season, per Garafolo.

Three games in London, U.K.

One game in Madrid, Spain

One game in Munich, Germany

One game in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

One game in Melbourne, Australia

The NFL will return to almost every site they played an international game in 2025. Next season's Melbourne game will take the place of 2025's Dublin game, the league's first-ever game in Ireland.

It is exciting to see American football continues to spread across the globe.