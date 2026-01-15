The Detroit Lions are searching for a new offensive coordinator after missing the playoffs in 2025. Detroit finished with one of the NFL's best statistical offenses this past season. However, the offense did not look nearly as dynamic as it had under former coordinator turned Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

The Lions have already met with former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel about the vacancy. They have also spoke with Mike Kafka, the former interim head coach of the New York Giants. Now, another intriguing name has entered the race: former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

“Former Falcons OC Zac Robinson is flying to Detroit to interview for the vacant Lions OC job on Thursday, sources say. Robinson, a strong candidate with the Bucs, has a successful history with Jared Goff from their time in LA,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday night.

Robinson and Goff were in Los Angeles together in 2019 and 2020. As Rapoport alluded to, there was some success found in that span. Goff nearly matched his career high for passing yards in 2019. And he led the Rams to a winning record each year. However, the regular season success never amounted to postseason success.

Under Robinson's watch, the Falcons have had some success offensively. Atlanta particularly excelled at running the ball, with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier forming a formidable duo. In 2025, the Falcons finished with the eighth-best rush attack in the NFL.

The Lions hope to unlock more of Goff in 2026. Detroit especially hopes to get its own vaunted rushing duo, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, rolling once again. Perhaps Robinson is the man to bring the Lions offense back to its former glory this upcoming season.