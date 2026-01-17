The Denver Broncos are finalizing their playoff strategy as they prepare for a crucial postseason game vs. the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. With playoff preparations heating up ahead of the AFC Divisional Round, the Broncos coaching staff has added a consistent voice to Sean Payton's game-planning process.

After earning the No. 1 seed thanks to a resurgent 14-3 season marked by defensive dominance and situational execution, the Broncos will host the No. 6 seed Bills at Empower Field in Mile High. The postseason consultant addition is a calculated move aimed at strengthening offensive structure while maintaining continuity. Preparation has focused on clarity, efficiency, and capitalizing on matchup advantages at altitude.

Payton sets the tone by leaning on familiarity in high-pressure situations. He prioritizes voices that understand his system and expectations during playoff weeks, when preparation windows are limited. Coaching staff additions at this stage are rare, but the timing underscores how seriously Denver is approaching the rematch after last season’s playoff loss.

Early on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared news of the late-season move by Peyton and the Broncos on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

“Former Lions offensive coordinator John Morton, who worked with Sean Payton in New Orleans and in Denver, joined the Broncos this week as a consultant for the postseason, per sources.”

John Morton brings extensive experience within Payton’s offensive framework, allowing Denver to reinforce efficiency without altering its identity. His role is expected to focus on situational sequencing, red-zone decision-making, and opponent tendencies.

With a defense that led the league in sacks and red-zone efficiency, the Broncos come into the game rejuvenated and hungry from a first-round bye. The move demonstrates Payton's willingness to seek every advantage, even though the majority of the focus will be on second-year quarterback Bo Nix's ongoing progress and the run game's capacity to control the tempo.

With altitude, crowd noise, and motivation in play, preparation remains methodical. The addition signals confidence rather than urgency as the team positions itself for a deep January run.