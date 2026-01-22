Longtime offensive tackle of the Detroit Lions, Dan Skipper, is reportedly making a big career decision on Thursday after announcing his retirement. However, it appears he could already have his next steps planned out.

Upon announcing his retirement in an Instagram post, reports indicate that the 31-year-old offensive lineman is expected to get into coaching, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Lions head coach Dan Campbell seems to believe Skipper has what it takes to coach in the NFL.

“Dan Skipper on IG: ‘It's time for me to report as retired.' He's expected to get into coaching — something HC Dan Campbell has said Skipper would be excellent at.”

The eight-year veteran made it clear in his retirement announcement that he is now aiming for a coaching career. Dan Skipper seems ready and excited for the next step in his career.

“24 years of putting on pads and a helmet every fall. This year, I'll trade that out to pursue a career on the other side in coaching,” said Skipper. “The memories and experiences that the NFL has brought me and my family are hard to put into words. Thankful for every person that has been a part of my journey. It's time for me to ‘report' as retired (Sorry, I had to do it one last time!).”

Skipper played most of his career with the Lions; however, he did have a three-game stint with the Houston Texans in 2019. He served as a career backup who didn't get consistent playing time until about 2022. Dan Skipper ends his NFL career with 69 game appearances and 16 career starts.

His first opportunity in coaching will come in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's said that Skipper will serve as a volunteer offensive line coach for the East team.

“And so it begins: Former Lions OT Dan Skipper is volunteering as an offensive line coach at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, per source. Skipper is working with the East team and getting an early chance to start a potential coaching career.”