The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox on a one-year deal, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The signing adds veteran depth and experience to a Lions secondary looking to bolster its pass defense ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Maddox, 28, spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. Over 82 career games, he has recorded 270 total tackles, including 200 solo tackles and 70 assisted stops. He also tallied eight forced fumbles, four interceptions for 32 return yards, 9.5 stuffs for 25 stuffed yards, and three sacks, primarily contributing as a slot corner and rotational defender.

Avonte Maddox brings postseason pedigree to Lions’ struggling pass defense

In the 2024 season, Maddox appeared in a limited role but remained effective in the Eagles’ highly-ranked defense. He finished the year with 20 total tackles — nine solo and 11 assisted — helping Philadelphia lead the NFL in total defense. The Eagles allowed a league-low 278.4 yards per game and ranked second in scoring defense, giving up just 17.8 points per game. Maddox was part of a defensive unit that helped guide Philadelphia to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, ending the Chiefs’ bid for a historic three-peat.

The move provides the Lions with a versatile defensive back capable of playing inside coverage and contributing in run support. Detroit is coming off a strong 2024 campaign that saw the team post a 15-2 regular season record before being eliminated in the NFC Divisional Round. With secondary depth identified as a key offseason priority, Maddox’s arrival offers a veteran presence with postseason experience.

During his time in Philadelphia, Maddox was known for his quickness, physicality, and ability to match up against slot receivers. His addition could fill a rotational role as the Lions look to improve a defense that allowed 244 passing yards and 342.4 total yards per game last season.