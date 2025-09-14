Ben Johnson who? Lions fans aren't missing their former OC after destroying the Bears on Sunday. Detroit demolished Chicago 52-21 in a game where they dominated both sides of the ball. One Lions player explained that the team had a little bit of extra motivation on Sunday.

Lions defensive back Brian Branch explained that Detroit felt “betrayed” that Ben Johnson stayed in the NFC North. The fact that Johnson joined the Bears gave them extra motivation to win in Week 2.

“He could have went anywhere else… but he’s got to see us again,” Branch declared after the big win, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Branch added that they still love Johnson, but of course that does not extend onto the football field itself.

The Bears hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach during the offseason. Expectations on Chicago were high before the season, but now things are looking grim after Sunday's embarrassing defeat.

The Lions could do whatever they wanted against the Bears on both sides of the ball.

Jared Goff had a nearly perfect outing. He went 23-of-28 for 334 passing yards and five touchdowns. Detroit's run game returned to normal after being stifled by Green Bay in Week 1. Sonic and Knuckles combined for 23 carries for 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

But it was Amon-Ra St. Brown who was the real star on offense. He logged nine receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns, making it one of his best career games.

Meanwhile, Detroit's defense handled Chicago for most of the game.

The Lions sacked Caleb Williams four times and forced two turnovers on defense. Chicago also failed on two fourth-down attempts, another sign of Detroit's defensive success.

Ultimately, the Bears even sat Williams during the fourth quarter after the game was out of hand.

Hopefully Detroit can carry the momentum from Sunday's game into next week.

Next up for the Lions is a Week 3 showdown with the Ravens on Monday Night Football.