Ben Johnson's return to Detroit did not go as planned. The Bears got blown out by the Lions, losing 52-21 in a disastrous game for Johnson's new team. Chicago brought in the former Lions OC to fix their offense and chang the team's culture. Unfortunately, there is still plenty of work to be done after the Bears dropped their first two games of the season.

The loss was so bad that Chicago pulled QB Caleb Williams from the game during the fourth quarter.

Detroit scored one final touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter, giving them 52 total points. That's when Johnson decided to throw in the towel.

Tyson Bagent finished the game at quarterback for the Bears.

Williams had an okay game against the Lions, but the box score makes it look much worse than it actually was.

The second-year quarterback finished the game 19-of-30 for 207 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Williams also added five carries for 27 rushing yards.

But Williams did have one ugly play that contributed to Chicago's meltdown.

Williams threw an ugly interception during the second quarter. He chucked a ball into no-man's land after narrowly avoiding Aidan Hutchinson in the pocket. But he overthrew his intended receiver and safety Kerby Joseph came down with the pass.

Regardless, the play of Caleb Williams should not be the headline following this game.

Chicago's defense could not stop a nosebleed against Detroit. The Lions ripped off 511 total yards and scored 52 points.

That scoring was spread pretty evenly throughout the game, which highlights just how poorly the Bears played on Sunday.

Chicago also committed several penalties, which was also an issue in Week 1's crushing loss against Minnesota.

The Bears are clearly going through so growing pains during the start of the Ben Johnson era. And they'll need to get things figured out quickly if they want to rescue the season.

Next up for the Bears is a Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys.