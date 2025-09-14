Detroit Lions fans are still bitter over Ben Johnson's decision to leave them for the Chicago Bears. In case it was not clear enough, the Soldier Field faithful gave the Bears' head coach an earful in his Week 2 return.

Before joining the Bears, Johnson enjoyed several successful years as Dan Campbell's offensive coordinator with the Lions. His success led to multiple head coaching offers, including one from the Bears, which Johnson happily accepted.

Needless to say, the One Pride community was not pleased with his decision to leave for an NFC North rival.

#Bears HC Ben Johnson was loudly booed in his return to Detroit today… (via @KRoseSharkey)pic.twitter.com/YSCjhqMPdX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Johnson, 39, spent four years with the Lions' offensive coaching staff. He initially joined the team in 2019 as a quality control coach under Matt Patricia and was retained by Campbell, who promoted him to passing game coordinator in 2021. One year later, Campbell made him his offensive coordinator, a role Johnson maintained through the 2024 season.

Following two strong seasons, Johnson turned down multiple head coaching offers in the 2024 offseason to return to the Lions. One year later, the Bears' opportunity was too lucrative to decline. Upon arriving at Halas Hall, Johnson told employees that Chicago was “exactly” where he wanted to be.

Shortly after Johnson left, the Lions also lost defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who became the head coach of the New York Jets. Campbell hired John Morton from the Denver Broncos to replace Johnson and promoted former linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to succeed Glenn.

Bears, Lions both looking to bounce back in Week 2

While Johnson's return to Detroit headlines the matchup, the Bears and Lions are both seeking redemption in Week 2. Each team suffered a uniquely devastating loss in Week 1 and greatly needs to rebound in their second outing.

Both teams lost in different ways, but the result was equally deflating. The Lions were thoroughly dominated by the Green Bay Packers, amassing just 246 yards of total offense en route to a 27-13 loss.

The Bears were in control of most of their game and led the Vikings 17-6 entering the fourth quarter. Minnesota woke up in the final frame and out-scored Chicago 21-7 in the final 15 minutes to steal a 27-24 victory on the road.

The Packers look like the early NFC North favorites, but the division went down to the final week in 2024. The Lions and Bears both entered 2025 with legitimate title aspirations, and neither team can afford a 0-2 start.