After three years as offensive coordinator and seven years in the organization overall, Ben Johnson decided to leave the Detroit Lions to be the Chicago Bears head coach. While it's hard to blame him taking a promotion, the Lions are making him regret his decision in Week 2.

With less than eight minutes left to go, Detroit holds a 52-21 advantage. At one point, the Lions held just a seven-point 21-14 lead. But they haven't looked back since and have now put the final nail in Chicago's coffin.

Up 31-14 with less than seven minutes to go in the third quarter, head coach Dan Campbell and company dialed up a bomb. Jared Goff found Jameson Williams for a 44-yard touchdown pass, all but clinching the game.

Jared Goff LAUNCHES a 44-yard TD to Jameson Williams 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Cw8IOw6RlB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Following this touchdown throw, Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a pair of touchdowns, giving him five on the day.

With Johnson leaving, the NFL world at large questioned if the Lions' offense would continue to be as dominant. Falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-13 in Week 1 only legitimized the fears. However, the Lions have now left no concerns about where their offense stands. If everything is clicking, they are one of the most explosive teams in the NFL.

It's telling that Williams was the one to catch Goff's long bomb. The Lions put their full trust into the young receiver, signing him to a three-year, $83 million contract prior to the season. It may have come with the Lions already winning, but Detroit certainly wants to see Williams continuing to be a playmaker.

With their inevitable win over the Bears, the Lions will regain their standing in the NFC North. As defending champions, they aren't looking to give up their crown anytime soon. If the offense is dropping 40+ points regularly, they'll have a strong chance to repeat.