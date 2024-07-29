A major factor in the recent success of the Detroit Lions has been the strength of their offensive line. They’re continuing to commit to the trenches by keeping veteran tackle Taylor Decker around for the future.

In an appearance on local radio station 97.1 The Ticket, Lions general manager Brad Holmes announced the new contract extension. Decker's agent, Jonathan Feinsod, announced that the deal is worth $60 million over three years and that $31.83 million is guaranteed. The 29-year-old was entering the final season of his current deal.

A first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Decker has been in Detroit for almost a decade now and will continue to play a big part in the team's transformation into a playoff contender. The Lions have a strong offensive line with stars like Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow and newcomer Kevin Zeitler, who have each made at least one Pro Bowl in the last three seasons. Decker may not be as decorated but is still a major contributor up front, starting 32 games over the last two regular seasons.

The Lions are eager to finish the deep playoff run they started in 2023 and compete for the Super Bowl. Their high-powered offense is the unit that will help them get there.

Last season, the Lions scored the fifth-most points and racked up the third-most yards. Jared Goff has plenty of star playmakers around him in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta but he also has the time and space to get them the ball because Detroit has protected him so well. The Lions allowed sacks on fewer than five percent of his pass attempts.

Part of this effectiveness is Goff getting the ball out quickly, relying on St. Brown's ability to get open from the slot and make plays. But the Lions are able to excel in this scheme and do a lot more because they have a top-notch unit in front of Goff, making them one of the best offenses in football. That takes unsung heroes like Decker doing their jobs really well.