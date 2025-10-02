The Detroit Lions’ secondary absorbed a significant blow after starting cornerback D.J. Reed exited the team’s Week 4 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. Reed went down early in the fourth quarter while chasing receiver Jerry Jeudy on a deep route and immediately feared the worst.

“I thought I tore it off the bone,” Reed explained to the Detroit Free Press. “I thought it was a wrap. But that’s not the case, thank God.”

Medical evaluations later revealed a Grade 2/3 hamstring strain. While Reed avoided surgery, the Lions placed him on injured reserve (IR), ruling him out for at least four games. Under league rules, the earliest possible return date is Week 10 against the Washington Commanders on November 9, following Detroit’s Week 8 bye.

Reed acknowledged the severity of the injury but expressed optimism about his recovery.

“We don’t have a timetable of like when I’m going to be back, but yeah, I strained it pretty bad,” Reed said. “I don’t need surgery so just got to rehab it.”

The 28-year-old cornerback was still walking gingerly three days after the game, describing himself as “sore as hell.”

The adversity comes during Reed’s first season in Detroit, after signing a four-year, $48 million deal in free agency. Through his first four games, Reed recorded 16 tackles, four pass breakups, one interception, and a fumble recovery, showcasing the skill set that made him the Lions’ top offseason addition. His interception against the Browns directly set up a scoring drive, extending Detroit’s lead to 17–7 in the eventual 34–10 victory.

Reed’s willpower in the face of the injury did not go unnoticed. Head coach Dan Campbell cited the act as an example of Reed’s value, praising his selflessness and team-first mentality.

With Reed sidelined, the Lions have turned to roster adjustments to maintain depth. The team promoted safety Loren Strickland and linebacker Ty Summers from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, while adding cornerbacks Tre Flowers and Nick Whiteside to the practice unit. Strickland, who played seven games on special teams last season, will likely contribute primarily in that role again. Summers, who logged nearly 300 special teams snaps with the Giants in 2023, brings experience and depth to a unit already impacted by injuries.

Reed’s absence adds another wrinkle to the secondary’s problems. Rookie first-round pick Terrion Arnold left the Browns game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, though Campbell suggested his situation is less severe. Arnold was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, while safety Kerby Joseph sat out with a knee issue.

Detroit faces a difficult stretch without Reed, beginning with matchups against Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, followed by games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Minnesota Vikings. The Lions' defense will be tested heavily through the air until Reed is eligible to return.