Here we go again. The Detroit Lions enjoyed a historic 2024-25 regular season, winning a franchise-record 15 games and claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but defensive injuries left them seriously vulnerable going into the playoffs. One should not take anything away from a feisty Washington Commanders team, but it was clear the wheels were starting to fall off. Fans are getting flashbacks following the news that DJ Reed will miss time with a hamstring injury.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that the veteran cornerback will be “down for a while,” per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. Both Reed and the locker room can take some solace in knowing this is not a season-ending injury.

Recognizing that the secondary was one of the team's rare weaknesses last year, and needing a replacement for the departing Carlton Davis (signed with the New England Patriots in free agency), Detroit inked Reed to a three-year, $48 million contract in March. Considering the positive contributions he gave to the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets, the move seemed quite practical.

Lions' secondary is fragile right now

The 28-year-old secured a terrific interception off quarterback Joe Flacco in the second quarter of Sunday's 34-10 drubbing of the visiting Cleveland Browns, giving Lions fans a glimpse of his difference-making skills. That will be the last DJ Reed pick they get to celebrate for the time being, however. He sustained the injury while defending a pass in the fourth quarter and was eventually carted off the field.

Considering the connotation that comes with such an incident, this news could have been worse. Reed is not the only Detroit corner who exited the game. Former Alabama star and first-round draft pick Terrion Arnold suffered a shoulder injury in the second half. He has struggled profusely, but first-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is still hoping he will break out.

While Arnold will probably not have to wait long for an opportunity to bounce back, his status could be in doubt for the Lions' Week 5 road game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. “I don’t think this is a huge thing but the question is if he’ll be ready for this week,” Dan Campbell said, per Woodyard.

Detroit (3-1) has already placed safety Daniel Thomas on the injured reserve, and Reed could soon join him. Since the NFC North appears taxing once again, assembling a competent secondary will be vitally important. Detroit battles Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield after facing capable Bengals backup Jake Browning.