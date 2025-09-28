The Detroit Lions suffered a major loss in Week 4. Despite pouring it on the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, the Lions lost starting cornerback DJ Reed, who appeared to suffer a significant injury.

After playing lights out for most of the first half, Reed suffered a significant leg injury early in the third quarter. The injury, later reported as a hamstring issue, required the cart to remove him from the field. Multiple Lions, including head coach Dan Campbell, joined Reed on the field to comfort him as he left the game, via Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit.

Lions cornerback DJ Reed had to be carted off the field. Dan Campbell joined players in wishing Reed well as he was lifted onto the cart. pic.twitter.com/WeqFFIiVLl — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Lions reported on social media that he was questionable to return with a hamstring injury. In the same report, they announced that running back Jacob Saylors is also questionable with a hamstring injury.

Although not a positive update, the Lions not immediately Reed out is encouraging, considering the optics of his injury. However, it seems unlikely that he will be able to return against the Browns.

Barring a miracle, Detroit will likely have to turn to Rock Ya-Sin for the rest of the game. The Lions will also need Terrion Arnold and Amik Robertson to step up in Reed's absence.

Lions CB DJ Reed dominating Browns before injury

Before going down, Reed was putting on his best performance of the year. The veteran cornerback recorded four tackles and a few pass breakups before exiting. His biggest play of the game came in the second quarter, when he took advantage of a fallen Jerry Jeudy to intercept a pass from Joe Flacco.

D.J. Reed WHAT A PICK! 🔥 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/hXYrXt098x — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 28, 2025

The interception was Reed's first of the year, making it his first as a member of the Lions. Reed joined the team in free agency, signing a three-year, $48 million deal after three years with the New York Jets.

Reed was also the second Lion to pick off Flacco in the first half. His play came a couple of possessions after Kerby Joseph easily snagged an errant pass in the first quarter.

After shutting down the Chicago Bears in Week 3, the Lions' defense flexed its muscles for the second straight week against the Browns. Despite losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the offseason, Detroit still appears to be one of the best defensive units in the league.