The Detroit Lions did not play up to their own standard during the 2025 NFL season. Detroit finished the regular season 9-8 after beating Chicago in Week 18. The Lions missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season, a surprising fall from grace after winning 15 games just a year ago.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell seemed a little bit in shock when talking with reporters after Week 18. Campbell admitted that he could not believe the season was over after meeting with players one last time before the offseason.

“It's hard to believe this is it,” Campbell said on Monday, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “It's going to be a hard pill to swallow watching these teams in the playoffs.”

Campbell emphasized that Detroit will be watching the playoffs. Of course, it will not be the same as actually participating themselves.

Multiple factors came together to cause Detroit's regression in 2025. But there are two main themes: coaching changes and injuries.

The Lions lost both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs earlier this year. Both Glenn and Johnson poached some talent from Detroit's staff on the way out too.

Detroit's new OC John Morton struggled to replace Johnson's innovative offense. Campbell even assumed Morton's play-calling duties earlier this season.

Lions fans will likely want the team to explore their options at offensive coordinator this offseason.

Meanwhile, injuries were a problem for Detroit again on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lions entered Week 18 without both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph at safety. Both players missed significant time this season, with Joseph only playing in seven games.

Detroit was also without Josh Paschal, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and Levi Onwuzurike for the entire season.

The Lions have endured more than their fair share of injuries over the last two seasons. But injuries are a part of the NFL, so it is hardly a good excuse to hide behind.

Ultimately, Detroit's defensive depth was as much a problem as key injuries.

Now the Lions must adjust back into offseason mode and attempt to fix what went wrong this season. It will be fascinating to see how they attempt to get better over the next few months.