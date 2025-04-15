The Detroit Lions are thrilled to have Jared Goff as their starting quarterback. Goff has been instrumental in turning the Lions around over the past few seasons. In fact, he played so well that Detroit gave him a huge extension last summer. Now it seems the rest of the NFL is starting to recognize his talents as well.

Kay Adams asked Georgia safety Malaki Starks which NFL quarterback he is most looking forward to intercepting. Starks gave a somewhat surprising answer.

“Jared Goff,” Starks said after thinking for a few seconds. “Just talking to some of my teammates that use to play here who are in the league now. He's an elite of elite quarterback, so just being able to add that to my resume. Some of the guys, the way they talk about him, [I think] that would be cool.”

Adams clearly expected Starks to give a different answer. In fact, most rookies heading into the NFL would likely say Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson as their answer.

It is fascinating to hear that Starks has been hearing about Goff from former teammates in the NFL. There aren't any players on Detroit's roster who stand out as the obvious source of this Goff hype. Therefore, Starks must be hearing about Goff's greatness from players on other NFL teams.

Goff had a career season in 2024 while leading the Lions to their best record in franchise history. He threw for 4,629 yards with 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during the regular season. He posted career highs in completion percentage (72.4%), passer rating (111.8), and passing touchdowns (37).

Lions poised to add defensive players ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Jared Goff and the Lions seemingly have everything figured out on the offensive side of the ball.

As a result, Detroit is primed to add multiple players on defense during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The defense was Detroit's biggest issue during the 2024 season. The Lions suffered so many injuries on defense that they could field an entire defense just with players on injured reserve.

Now Detroit wants to prevent this from happening in 2025 while also upgrading its starting lineup.

Most NFL draft analysts believe the Lions will add an edge rusher in the first round to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Thankfully, the 2025 NFL Draft has a deep edge rusher class so the Lions could always scoop up someone talented in the second round.

If the Lions don't take an edge in the first round, they will likely select either a defensive tackle or an offensive lineman who can play guard.