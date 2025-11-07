For years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been defined by boldness, both on the field and in the front office. From blockbuster trades for offensive stars to shrewd midseason additions, general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid have built a dynasty on calculated aggression. During the 2025 NFL trade deadline, though, the Chiefs broke character. Instead of reinforcing their roster for another Super Bowl run, they stood pat. In doing so, they may have jeopardized their season.

While other contenders made moves to get better, Kansas City chose to rely on internal improvement and health. That decision looks much like an act of misplaced faith. That inaction might have been the Chiefs' biggest mistake of the season.

Kansas City’s uneven 2025 season so far

Kansas City has experienced a rollercoaster first half of the 2025 NFL season. They entered their bye week with a 5-4 record, sitting third in the AFC West. Recall that the team’s campaign started with a concerning 0-2 record. However, they rallied to 5-3 before a disappointing Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills exposed glaring weaknesses on offense.

Yes, the defense has shown flashes of dominance, ranking among the league’s top units against the pass. That said, it has also struggled against the run and generated inconsistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks outside of Chris Jones. On offense, the team has battled both injuries and inefficiency. Running back Isiah Pacheco’s MCL sprain and the season-ending injury to Omarr Norman-Lott have further limited their balance and defensive depth.

At the 2025 NFL trade deadline, the Chiefs opted not to make any moves despite a clear need at running back and along the defensive front. Their failure to acquire Jets running back Breece Hall, reportedly over a minor difference in compensation, was especially puzzling. As such, the Chiefs missed a golden opportunity to strengthen their Super Bowl chances.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest mistake at 2025 NFL trade deadline.

A silence that's louder than words

It’s hard to find anyone with a positive opinion of the Chiefs’ approach to this year’s trade deadline. Technically, no deal is better than a bad deal. On the flip side, it’s difficult to look at Kansas City’s roster and feel confident that ‘standing pat' was the right move.

Yes, the offense has improved with the healthy returns of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. Still, the Chiefs lack a dependable spark out of the backfield. Moreover, their defensive front continues to rely almost entirely on Jones to generate pressure. The failure to address both issues paints a picture of a team in denial about its flaws. They could have at least benefited immensely from even modest reinforcements.

Failing to acquire Breece Hall

The Chiefs’ most glaring misstep was failing to land New York Jets running back Breece Hall. According to reports, negotiations between the two teams broke down over a single draft round. Kansas City allegedly offered a fourth-round pick, while New York held firm on a third-round selection in 2026.

It was a classic game of chicken, and neither side blinked. Make no mistake, though: the Chiefs lost that game more than the Jets did. Note that Isiah Pacheco remains sidelined, while backups Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith have struggled to produce. In that context, Hall would have been an immediate difference-maker. His explosive running style and ability to catch passes out of the backfield would have perfectly complemented Patrick Mahomes’ quick-strike offense. Instead, Kansas City must move forward with a committee that has failed to inspire confidence.

More pressure on Chris Jones

If failing to improve the running back room was mistake number one, then ignoring the pass-rush problem was mistake number two. With Norman-Lott out for the year, the defensive line has leaned heavily on Jones, who is clearly showing the physical toll of carrying the load, and George Karlaftis.

The Chiefs passed on potential trade targets who could have added real juice to the defensive front. These included Derrick Brown or Jonathan Greenard, both rumored to be available.

Without reinforcements, the Chiefs’ defense risks regression down the stretch. Teams that can neutralize Jones and Karlaftis often find success running the ball or extending plays. That's something Kansas City’s defensive scheme has struggled to contain.

Overconfidence in internal improvement

Ultimately, the Chiefs’ biggest misstep may have been their overconfidence in internal improvement. Veach and Reid appear to believe their existing roster has enough depth to weather injuries and inconsistency. However, that optimism feels misplaced given the current evidence.

Kansas City’s decision to bypass veteran help suggests a front office unwilling to deviate from its long-term plan. Counting on returning players such as Worthy and Rice to fix all of the offense’s woes ignores glaring roster gaps.

Final thoughts

The 2025 NFL trade deadline was a rare instance where the Chiefs hesitated. That hesitation will prove costly. The lack of aggression not only weakened their immediate chances of competing for another Lombardi Trophy but also sent an unintended message: this team may be too confident in its own resilience.

Yes, Mahomes remains the league’s most transcendent quarterback, and Reid is still one of football’s sharpest minds. Even legends need help, though. By doing nothing, Kansas City might have done too little to right the ship.