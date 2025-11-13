The Detroit Lions are well past moral victories and coming close. They have established themselves as a powerhouse franchise that is worthy of pursuing a championship. As a result, the Lions are not satisfied with their 6-3 record as the season has passed the halfway point. They are tied for first place in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears, and they want to separate themselves from their ancient rivals and move towards a championship.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown says OC John Morton has remained professional despite the play-calling change. "He's been the same dude," St. Brown said of Morton. It also shows that "they're willing to do whatever it takes to win," he said.

The Lions made a change in their Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders when head coach Dan Campbell took over as the team's play caller from offensive coordinator John Morton. The Lions rolled to a 44-22 triumph and the offense functioned extremely well.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 320 yards in the game with 3 TD passes and no interceptions, while WRs Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown proved they were too much for the Commanders defense to slow down. Williams caught 6 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown while St. Brown caught 5-58-1.

St. Brown explained that he has not seen any changes in Morton's personality since Campbell made the move and took away his play-calling responsibilities. “He's been the same dude,” St. Brown said per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “It just shows they're willing to do any move to win.”

Morton has no complaints about Lions move

The Lions put on an outstanding offensive show against the Commanders. They scored on their first eight offensive possessions before taking a knee on their final one. They had 546 yards of total offense, and that was their best performance of the season.

Morton said he is willing to go along with any decision that helps the team improve and win more games. “I fully support it,” Morton said, per Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News. “Listen, man. I’ve been doing this for a while. I’ve been with head coaches that are offensive guys, play-callers, so I’m used to that. I feel very prideful of things that I was doing. There’s some things I’ve got to learn, no doubt.”

The Lions travel to Philadelphia Sunday night to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in one of the most anticipated games of the season.