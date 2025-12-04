The Los Angeles Chargers walked out of Week 13 with a 31-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to advance to an 8-4 record. However, Justin Herbert suffered a fracture in his left hand that required immediate surgery. Just days after undergoing the procedure, Herbert was seen wearing a protective cast on his left hand.

In a video shared by Kris Rhim of ESPN, it appears to be a cast that still allows the 27-year-old quarterback to grip the ball. He actually looks comfortable holding onto the ball and throwing it in the clip. So, there appears to be hope that Justin Herbert could be available for the Chargers in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Another look at Justin Herbert and his cast today pic.twitter.com/jh1tLCfo8R — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

One thing going for Herbert and the Chargers is that the upcoming contest is a “Monday Night Football” game. That gives the 2020 Rookie of the Year an extra day to gauge the health of his left hand. If Justin Herbert is unable to play, Los Angeles is expected to give Trey Lance the start.

The six-year veteran has played in all 12 games for the Chargers so far this season. He's played well for the most part, but interceptions have been an issue for him. Herbert is entering Week 14 with 2,841 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns (21 passing), and 10 interceptions while owning a 66.9% completion percentage.

Although the Chargers have yet to announce his official status, all signs are pointing toward Justin Herbert playing against the Eagles on Monday. L.A. will still have practice on Friday and Saturday, and could wait until the last moment to make a final decision on Herbert's availability.