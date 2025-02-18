The Detroit Lions proved a resilient bunch during the 2024 season. The team dealt with a slew of injuries, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, and still finished 15-2. Despite losing third-year defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending leg injury in Week 6, the Lions rallied, finishing as the league’s seventh-best scoring defense in 2024.

Now the Lions must prove resilient once again. The team lost its top two coordinators to head coaching gigs and a number of longtime staffers left Detroit for new opportunities this offseason. New defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was promoted from within the organization but Dan Campbell’s leadership will be tested in 2025 as he attempts to guide the Lions from a regular season success story to NFL champions.

One way to help ensure Detroit makes that leap is by bolstering an already impressive defense. Hutchinson was on a Defensive Player of the Year pace before his injury last season. Why not pair him with a former DPOTY and make the Lions’ pass rush an even greater strength? With edge rusher Khalil Mack hitting free agency, Detroit has an opportunity to start two generational defensive talents on the same D line, per PFF.

Can Khalil Mack be a difference maker for the Lions?

While Mack’s most dominant days are behind him as the four-time All-Pro will turn 34 in February, he can still wreak havoc on an opposing offense. Last season Mack suited up for 16 games with the Los Angeles Chargers, racking up 39 total tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and nine passes defended in his first season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, in 2023, Mack produced a vintage campaign with 74 total tackles, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and 10 passes defended.

Even if his high-end production is a thing of the past, Mack still knows how to get after a quarterback and he can provide valuable pressure if a team is keying on Hutchinson. And of course, if Hutchinson receives too much attention from offensive coordinators, Mack can make them pay by wrecking the game plan.

There remains a chance that Mack re-signs with the Chargers as players believe Harbaugh is building something special there with quarterback Justin Herbert. However, Mack is entering his mid-30s and after 11 seasons in the league he may not have much playing time left. At least not at an impact level.

The Lions represent Mack’s most logical path to a Super Bowl title. Pairing him with Hutchinson on Detroit’s defensive line on a short term deal makes a lot of sense, for both the player and the team.