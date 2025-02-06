Aidan Hutchinson had an absurd start to the 2024 season for the Detroit Lions as he had 7.5 sacks when he went down with an injury in the fifth game of the season. The Lions were taking on the Dallas Cowboys, and Hutchinson suffered a gruesome leg injury that kept him on the sidelines for the remainder of the year. Now, his rehab is almost over.

When Aidan Hutchinson was at Michigan, he suffered a different injury that was also season-ending. That one was hard, but it doesn't compare to what he had to endure during this past season.

“I’ve had a season-ending injury before but that tibia break was an absolute monster,” Hutchinson said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “I stayed in the hospital in Dallas for like a couple of days after I got hurt there and those were probably the two most miserable days I ever had in my whole life.”

When Hutchinson first went down with the injury, it looked like there was no chance of a return until the following season. Then, a few weeks went by, and there started to be some chatter about a potential return for the Super Bowl. The Lions got the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they were upset in the Divisional round of the playoffs against the Washington Commanders. Now we'll never know if Hutchinson would have been able to play.

“You never know, I think so,” Hutchinson said about whether or not he would've played in the Super Bowl. “Maybe I wouldn’t, maybe I would. The world will never know though. I feel good, we’ll be wrapping up rehab pretty soon and then I’m going to move on with my life.”

Aidan Hutchinson is not only one of the best defensive players that the Lions have, but he is one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL. Losing him hurt that Detroit defense badly, and Lions fans can't wait to see him on the field again in 2025. Hutchinson was on pace for a historic season before the injury, so we'll see if he can make something similar happen next year instead. If you've been following him since the Michigan days, you know that this setback will only make him stronger.