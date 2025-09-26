Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had nothing but praise when asked how Jared Goff compares to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

“You just named me three guys who can use their feet, and I feel like he’s just as good as them, if not better, without using his feet. He has a lot of precision, he’s a great quarterback,” Williams said about the veteran quarterback, per Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit.

What separates Jared Goff right now is command. He wins before the snap by reading defenses and setting protections, and he wins after the snap by delivering on-time throws. The numbers match the eye test. Last season, Goff completed more than 72 percent of his passes for over 4,600 yards with 37 touchdowns and a passer rating north of 110, elite efficiency for a quarterback who operates almost exclusively from the pocket.

The early returns this year show no drop-off. Through three games, Goff has thrown seven touchdowns to just one interception while ranking near the top of the league in both yardage and QBR. He remains one of the most accurate passers in football, and he rarely puts the ball in harm’s way.

Detroit’s offense leans into those strengths. The Lions use play-action and quick-strike concepts to let Goff read and release, with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta thriving underneath and Williams stretching the field. He may not create broken-play highlights like Mahomes or Allen, but he neutralizes pressure with sharp decision-making and precision.

Goff has already shown he can do it when the stakes are highest. During the Lions’ playoff run two seasons ago, he posted a passer rating over 100 with zero interceptions across three games, helping push Detroit to the NFC Championship Game. That kind of clean, high-leverage football builds trust in the locker room and credibility when a teammate says you belong with the league’s best.

So when Jameson Williams says Jared Goff is on the level of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, he isn’t talking about scrambling or improvising. He’s talking about production and results. Precision, anticipation, and control win in January just as much as mobility does, and Goff keeps proving he has those qualities every week.