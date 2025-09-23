The Detroit Lions have turned heads with an offensive explosion not seen in generations. After sputtering in their Week 1 opener, Detroit has roared back with back-to-back wins, including a 38-30 Monday night triumph over the Baltimore Ravens.

In the process, the Lions have piled up more than 900 yards and 90 points across two games, the franchise’s most prolific stretch in 75 years, per Detroit Lions PR.

It’s a clear message that this team isn’t fading without its former coordinators and that new leadership is keeping the offense among the NFL’s elite.

What defined the Ravens game, however, was the ground attack. Jared Goff revealed the “secret sauce” fueling the Lions’ historic backfield tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

“Pick your poison,” Goff said. “Them being able to be fresher than a back that’s taking 25, 30 carries is kind of the secret sauce. They’re both incredible, they both do everything right.”

The duo, nicknamed Sonic and Knuckles, combined for 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Baltimore. Montgomery erupted for a career-high 151 yards and two scores on just 12 carries, while Gibbs chipped in 67 yards and two TDs of his own.

Together, they set an NFL record by each scoring in the same game for the 11th time, a feat that underscores their place as the league’s most dangerous one-two punch.

Detroit’s creativity was on display, too. Gibbs scored on a trick option pitch from Amon-Ra St. Brown, a play the Lions had been saving since his rookie year.

Later, Montgomery iced the game with a 31-yard burst, shrugging off defenders with ease. The performance placed them in the company of Hall of Famers Dutch Clark and Ernie Caddell, making Gibbs and Montgomery the first Lions teammates in nearly a century to each record multiple rushing touchdowns in the same game.

The defense also delivered, tying a franchise record with seven sacks on Lamar Jackson. Yet, it was the balance and relentlessness of the offense that defined the night.

Detroit’s ability to mix creativity, brute force, and depth has quickly silenced doubts about whether the Lions could sustain last season’s momentum.

After the game, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson shared a moment of mutual respect. Jackson threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in defeat, while Goff managed the game efficiently with 202 yards and a score.

Still, it was Detroit’s running game that dictated the outcome, proving that the Lions can impose their will on anyone.