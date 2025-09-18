On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions bounced back from their Week 1 dud vs the Green Bay Packers to pick up a huge win over the Chicago Bears in their home opener, scoring 52 points in the process. The offense looked much more like the 2024 elite offense that Lions fans are used to seeing as compared to the Week 1 flop.

Up next for the Ravens is a highly anticipated nighttime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, and in that game, quarterback Jared Goff will have a chance to tie an NFL legend in the history books.

If Goff throws for 300 or more yards in that contest, he will tie Drew Brees and Dan Marino for the most 300-yard passing games through the first ten years of a career, at 44. Goff threw for 334 yards in the Lions' Week 2 win over Chicago.

Making matters even more optimistic for Goff on this front is that the one good offense that the Ravens played this year, in Week 1 vs the Buffalo Bills, absolutely shredded their defense, scoring 41 points, which could make Goff hitting the 300-yard mark this week a probable outcome.

A good bounce back for the Lions

Coming off of their Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers, there was considerable doubt as to whether the Detroit Lions truly had lost their offensive magic when offensive coordinator Ben Johnson left to be the new coach of the Chicago Bears.

However, last week, in Johnson's return to Chicago, the Lions' offense looked much more like its old self, with Goff eviscerating a listless Bears defense throughout the afternoon.

While the Ravens' defense certainly has much more talent than Chicago's, Baltimore has garnered a reputation over the last two years for being soft on that end of the field, so it's not outside the realm of possibility that Goff finds similar success against them, albeit in a hostile road environment.

In any case, the Ravens and Lions are slated to kick things off on Monday at 8:15 PM ET from Baltimore. The game will be carried nationally by ESPN.